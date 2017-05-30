Politics Podcast: Do Democrats Need A Win?

The headline from Montana’s House special election doesn’t read well for Democrats: Republican Greg Gianforte beat Democrat Rob Quist by 6 percentage points, even after he body slammed a reporter on the eve of the election. But in the latest episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates whether the result in Montana actually bodes poorly for the party and what a big special election win would mean for Democrats.

The team also plays another round “smoke vs. fire” with the controversy over potential collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia — parsing through what’s most consequential among many recent revelations. Then, FiveThirtyEight’s Anna Barry-Jester joins the podcast to discuss the Congressional Budget Office’s analysis of the House health care bill and the challenges the bill is facing in the Senate.

