Politics Podcast: Do Americans Want A Candidate Like Howard Schultz?

In light of the possible presidential run of former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discusses the appetite for a “centrist independent” candidate among Americans. The data shows that while there are many self-defined independents in the American electorate, few of them are actually centrists — and Schultz may not even be one himself.

