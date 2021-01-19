Politics Podcast: Did Trump Change The Rules Of Politics?

For the final FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast episode of the Trump presidency, the crew is joined by ABC News White House Correspondent Karen Travers to discuss Trump’s legacy, how he changed politics and what the lasting effects will be. To help, they look back at an article editor-in-chief Nate Silver wrote shortly after Trump was inaugurated, “14 Versions Of Trump’s Presidency, From #MAGA To Impeachment,” to see what came true (and what Nate didn’t predict).

