Politics Podcast: Democrats Are Competing Everywhere

Our 2018 House forecast is out, and it shows that Democrats are competitive in a variety of districts across all regions of the country. In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what that says about the current political environment and shares other takeaways from the forecast. The group also sorts through new data on President Trump’s supporters and how their feelings about the president have evolved, or not, since 2016.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.