Politics Podcast: Features And Bugs

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast brings you another installment of “Model Talk,” in which Nate Silver answers questions about the forecast. In this episode, Nate discusses bugs he found in the model, why he isn’t adjusting North Carolina’s forecast just yet, and how he’s thinking about the forthcoming Senate forecast.

