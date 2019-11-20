Politics Podcast: Day 3 Of The Hearings Zooms In On Trump-Zelensky Phone Call

On the third day of public impeachment hearings, the House Intelligence committee heard from four more witnesses with knowledge about President Trump’s requests to Ukraine to investigate political rivals. Three were on Trump’s infamous July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reviews what we learned and the political arguments both Democrats and Republicans presented to the American public.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.