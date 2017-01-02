Politics Podcast: Data Under Trump

This week on our politics podcast, we kick off 2017 with a look at something FiveThirtyEight cares about, and uses a lot: government data. Clare Malone recently wrote about what to expect from Donald Trump’s administration when it comes to government data, and talked to watchdogs who warned that such data might be at risk.

In this special episode, Clare and Jody Avirgan talk to a few of their FiveThirtyEight colleagues in different fields about government data and transparency — and what data we will use as journalists to judge the Trump administration’s performance. In the show:

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

