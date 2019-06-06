Politics Podcast: Should Washington, D.C., Be The 51st State?

In recent months, Democrats have stepped up their push to make Washington, D.C., a state. They’ve introduced statehood bills in both the House and Senate, and next month, the House will have its first hearing on the issue in 26 years.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate and Galen head to the District to discuss the issue with D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. Passage in the House could happen during the current Congress, but convincing Senate Republicans to grant statehood to a largely Democratic area is another story.

