Politics Podcast: Could The ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ Save Biden’s Approval Rating?

On Sunday the Senate passed the largest climate change intervention bill in American history, the Inflation Reduction Act. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses whether Democrats could turn around Biden’s approval rating with this newest piece of legislation, assuming they can get it past the House.

The team then reviews a polling experiment that tested how live-person polls by Siena College compared with online and text message polls by Emerson College. They also give a preview of the latest round of polling from FiveThirtyEight’s collaboration with Ipsos, which broke down how Americans view gun violence and crime differently.

Finally, the crew checks in on where debates over new abortion bans stand around the country, including Indiana’s, which was the first new legislation since the overturning of Roe v. Wade that bans abortions with few exceptions.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

