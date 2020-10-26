Politics Podcast: Could Any Surprises Still Affect The Race For President?

Election Day is just eight days away, and more than 60 million Americans have already voted — that’s about 45 percent of all the votes counted in 2016. So could any new developments still affect the race? In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at how October surprises have — or haven’t — shaped past elections and what issues are driving the final days of the 2020 campaign. They also shake out the mailbag and answer some listener questions.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.