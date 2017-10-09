Politics Podcast: Corker Uncorked

Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who recently announced that he would retire at the end of his term, is not holding back anymore. Over the weekend, he said President Trump’s recklessness could put the country “on the path to World War III.”

The FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast teams weighs in on how Corker’s criticism could affect Republican politics in the near and long term. The crew also talks to University of Utah communications professor Shannon McGregor about the effect that social media is having on U.S. elections.

