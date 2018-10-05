Politics Podcast: Collins Says Yes On Kavanaugh

After Sen. Susan Collins said she would vote for Brett Kavanaugh Friday, his confirmation to the Supreme Court was all but assured. In this emergency episode of FiveThirtyEight’s Politics podcast, our politics team discusses the confirmation vote and its implications for the midterm elections.

