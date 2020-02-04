Politics Podcast: Chaos In Iowa

In this late-night installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why the results of the Democratic Iowa caucuses had still not been reported by early Tuesday morning. They also debate what the repercussions could be for Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status and the Democratic primary overall. After we recorded the podcast, the Iowa Democratic Party released further details about what went wrong in reporting the results of the caucuses.

