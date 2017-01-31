Politics Podcast: Chaos At The White House

President Trump’s first week in office proved chaotic. It started with false claims of mass voter fraud and ended with his signing an executive order temporarily banning all refugees, as well as immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team looks for a strategy behind the chaos and questions how popular the president’s executive order will be. The crew also talks to Meenekshi Bose, executive dean of public policy at Hofstra University, about a shakeup within the National Security Council. Trump demoted the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and gave a seat to his chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

