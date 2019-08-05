Politics Podcast: Can Trump’s Words Incite Violence?

This installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast deals with two mass shootings this weekend, one of which was explicitly tied to white nationalist terrorism. On Saturday, a young white man targeted immigrants and killed at least 20 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. And on Sunday, at least nine people were killed in Dayton, Ohio, in a shooting where the motive is still unknown. The podcast crew discusses trends in mass shootings and white nationalism and checks in on how politicians are responding.

The team also takes stock of the recent rash of Republican congressional retirements, and finally, the crew looks at the post-debate Democratic primary polling to see if anything has really changed in the race.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week.