Politics Podcast: Can Democrats Win The Senate In 2020?

The 2020 Democratic field continues to grow, most recently with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s entry into the race. The team looks at his theory of the case — how he could win and why he likely won’t. The crew also discusses the spate of restrictive abortion bills at the state level, and where Americans stand on the issue. Finally, we looked at the non-presidential battleground in 2020, and whether the U.S. Senate or House could flip.

