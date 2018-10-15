Politics Podcast: Can Democrats Win Big With Only Women?

In this week’s episode, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew considers whether Democrats can win the House or Senate by relying solely on their advantages with women. The team also looks at early indicators of who might run for president in 2020, such as who has visited Iowa, written a book or campaigned for fellow party members.

