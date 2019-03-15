Politics Podcast: Brexit’s Moment Of Truth Is Approaching

The British Parliament voted Thursday to extend the country’s deadline for leaving the European Union beyond March 29. The options now appear to be (i) passing a withdrawal agreement next week and only extending the deadline for a matter of months or (ii) not passing an agreement and postponing the deadline much longer. Cambridge professors Helen Thompson and David Runciman of the “Talking Politics” podcast join the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast to explain the week’s events and what comes next.

