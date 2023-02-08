Politics Podcast: Biden’s Second State Of The Union Was His First Campaign Speech

President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday to a newly divided Congress. It was his first big national speech since the midterms and a preview of the arguments he could make in his likely 2024 reelection bid. In the installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the arguments Biden laid out and where he stands with American voters two years into his presidency.

