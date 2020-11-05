Politics Podcast: Biden’s Path To Victory Is Looking Clearer

After our colleagues at ABC News projected Joe Biden as the winner in Michigan, the former vice president’s path to victory is looking clearer. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the results so far, what’s left to come in, and some of the trends in the data. They also begin to answer questions about polling errors in the 2020 election.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.