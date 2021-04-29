Politics Podcast: Biden’s First 100 Days

President Biden marked his first 100 days in office with his first address to a joint session of Congress. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with senior writer Perry Bacon Jr. and FiveThirtyEight contributor Julia Azari about the goals Biden outlined in his speech, his governing strategy so far and how the public is responding.

