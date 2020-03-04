Politics Podcast: Biden Won Super Tuesday. What Now?

In a late-night installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to former Vice President Joe Biden’s strong performance in the Super Tuesday states. They also ask what comes next and whether Biden is running away with the nomination (the answer is “not quite”).

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Biden Won Super Tuesday. What Now?