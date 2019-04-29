Politics Podcast: Biden Is In, But Most Of The Democratic Establishment Is Still On The Sidelines

After announcing his presidential campaign last week, Joe Biden jumped to the front of the pack in FiveThirtyEight’s endorsement tracker. He also raised the most money of any candidate in the first 24 hours after kickoff.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team assesses how voters, the Democratic Party and the rest of the field are reacting to Biden’s candidacy. The crew also asks to what extent Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are competing for the same voters, given their similar progressive economic policies. Lastly, the team answers questions from listeners, including how many candidates we can expect to drop out of the race before the Iowa caucuses.

