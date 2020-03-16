Politics Podcast: Biden And Sanders Face Off Amid Coronavirus Crisis

In a late-night edition of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to the first one-on-one Democratic primary debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. The candidates were sober in discussing the novel coronavirus pandemic, but became testy as they challenged each other’s records in Congress on other issues.

