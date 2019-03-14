Politics Podcast: Beto O’Rourke’s Path To The Democratic Nomination

Former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke announced he is running for president on Thursday. In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew considers various arguments for why he could win — or lose — the Democratic nomination. He is entering an experienced field never having won statewide office, but his celebrity could allow him to gain traction in a campaign with 15-20 competitors.

