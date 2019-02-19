Politics Podcast: Bernie Sanders’s Path To The Democratic Nomination

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont announced Tuesday that he is running for president again. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team describes what his paths to both success and failure in the 2020 Democratic primary could look like. It’s possible that his bedrock of support from 2016 could win him a plurality in a crowded 2020 field. But winning with a broad coalition of Democratic voters might be a more difficult task.

The crew also follows up on congressional Republican reactions to President Trump’s national emergency declaration.

