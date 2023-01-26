Politics Podcast: Baby Boomers’ Strength Was In Their Numbers. That’s Changing.

In his new book “Aftermath: The Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America,” Washington Post national columnist Philip Bump argues that many of the fissures that the country is facing today — politically, economically, culturally — have to do with the Baby Boomers getting old. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with Bump about what he found.

