Live From Austin: Will Texas Be A Battleground State In 2020?

In a live taping of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast in Austin, Texas, the crew debates whether Texas will be a battleground state in 2020. Special guest Ashley Lopez, senior politics reporter at KUT, joins in the debate. The team also faces off with the audience in a round of political trivia and asks why Texas’s presidential contenders aren’t faring better in the Democratic primary so far.

