Politics Podcast: Are Trump’s Endorsees About To Lose In Georgia?

In a primary cycle dominated by endorsements from former President Donald Trump — an action his predecessors generally refrained from — the Georgia primary is one of the biggest tests of Trump’s sway. He has endorsed at least seven non-incumbent Republicans in the state, including a challenger to Gov. Brian Kemp. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew previews Tuesday’s primaries in Georgia as well as the races in Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota and Texas. They also ask whether it’s too early to conclude that the leak of a draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn Roe has had little impact on the political environment.

