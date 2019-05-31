Politics Podcast: Are The Nationalist Victories Around The World Connected?

A string of recent elections around the world have produced seemingly similar results: nationalist and populist parties, generally on the right, keep getting elected. But is it fair to connect political events in places as varied as Australia, India, the Philippines and the European Union?

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, University of Cambridge professors Helen Thompson and David Runciman — who also host the Talking Politics podcast — assess that question. They also weigh in on British Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation and what it means for Brexit.

