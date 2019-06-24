Politics Podcast: Are Lanes Emerging In The Democratic Primary?

The first Democratic primary debates are scheduled for later this week, but the candidates are already butting heads. Joe Biden’s comments about his past work with segregationists in the U.S. Senate earned him strong pushback from Cory Booker, and Bernie Sanders appeared to be taking a jab at Elizabeth Warren when he tweeted an article about centrists coming around to her side. So, in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates how much of the current conflicts in the primary are happening within “lanes,” and whether those lanes are evident in the polling. They also assess the stakes in President Trump’s approach to tensions with Iran.

