Politics Podcast: Are Democrats Moving Too Far Left?

Many of the Democrats running for president in 2020 have staked out positions to the left of traditional Democrats on topics like health care, taxes and immigration. New polling shows that while some of those positions are broadly popular, others don’t register majority support even among Democrats. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew considers the general election risks for 2020 candidates who take unpopular positions. The team also tracks Democratic lawmakers’ debate over whether to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony.

