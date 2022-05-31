Politics Podcast: Are Democrats Actually In Disarray?

The idea that the Democratic Party is in over its head has been such a common narrative in the political media that the refrain “Dems in disarray” has become something of an online joke. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates whether the Democratic Party really is in disarray as it struggles to pass federal legislation and faces a difficult midterm year, or if its hurdles are usual for any party in power.

The team also discusses public opinion on gun laws after recent mass shootings in Texas, New York and California. They ask why seemingly sizable support for stricter gun laws hasn’t produced such laws.

