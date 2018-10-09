Politics Podcast: Are Any Of The Post-Kavanaugh Narratives Right?

In a live taping of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reviews the narratives that have emerged from Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process and debates which ones are correct. They also discuss over- and underrated Senate races and play a round of the game “Guess What Americans Think.”

