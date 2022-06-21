Politics Podcast: Are 1 Percent Of Americans Evil?

The latest redistricting cycle is almost over, and we have a somewhat finalized national map of new districts to assess. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew breaks down how the new map falls along partisan lines and why there are a record-low number of competitive districts. They also discuss a new poll from YouGov that asked Americans where they fall on the Dungeons & Dragons alignment chart, ranging from good to evil as well as lawful to chaotic. Unsurprisingly, not many Americans identify as evil.

Finally, the team looks at the newest polling from FiveThirtyEight’s collaboration with Ipsos, in which Americans were asked about the most important political issues leading up to the midterms. This edition focused on political polarization, crime and gun violence.

