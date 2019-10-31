Politics Podcast: An Exit Interview With Tim Ryan

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan dropped out of the Democratic primary race last Thursday, bringing the number of “major” candidates vying for the party’s nomination down to 17. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Ryan does an “exit interview” in which we asked him to be candid about his experience running for president and his thoughts on the Democratic Party.

