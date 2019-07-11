Politics Podcast: An Exit Interview With Eric Swalwell

The sizable Democratic primary field shrank this week. (That is, before it expanded again with billionaire Tom Steyer entering the race.) California Rep. Eric Swalwell became the first candidate to drop out after the June Democratic debate. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Swalwell does an “exit interview” in which we ask him about his experience running for president and his thoughts on the 2020 election overall.

Also, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recording a live podcast in Detroit on Aug. 1. For more information and to get tickets, go here.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.