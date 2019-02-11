Politics Podcast: Amy Klobuchar’s Path To The Democratic Nomination

On Sunday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced her candidacy for president, joining an already crowded field. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew assesses her potential advantages, including being a Midwesterner in a field with many coastal politicians, and her possible weaknesses. The team also discusses the political significance of the Green New Deal resolution, which was released by progressive Democrats last week.

