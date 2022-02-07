Politics Podcast: Americans Say They’re Over COVID-19. What Does That Mean?

We are approaching the two-year mark of living with the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. Though the omicron wave is receding, the virus will unlikely just disappear, and people are unhappy and angry — about COVID-19 and plenty else. In surveys, more Americans are saying they’re unhappy in their own lives, about two-thirds think the country is on the wrong track, and Biden is a percentage point away from Trump’s record for being the least popular postwar president at this point in his term. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how Americans are feeling and which types of COVID-19 restrictions they do and don’t support.

The podcast also covers some big recent developments in the redistricting process happening around the country now. New York signed into law a map that aggressively advantages Democrats, and elsewhere, state and federal courts have struck down maps they consider gerrymanders.

