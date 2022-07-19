Politics Podcast: Americans Aren’t Happy With Biden. Or Republicans.

Last week The New York Times and Siena College released their first round of midterms polling. It covered a wide range of questions, from views on President Biden and former President Donald Trump to the state of the economy and our democracy. The poll showed broad pessimism about the country and the people leading both parties. Beyond the pessimism, the data also highlights how Americans want things to be different, with clues for future elections and how the two parties’ coalitions could continue to evolve.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Cohn, the chief political analyst at The New York Times, joins the crew to discuss the results of the poll. They also consider whether a Morning Consult/Politico poll asking Americans whether they think the U.S. is currently in a recession is a “good or bad use of polling.”

