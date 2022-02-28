Politics Podcast: Americans Are Unified Against Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

Last week Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, reshaping world affairs and prompting mass suffering within Ukraine. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast Galen talks about the ongoing war and how Russian and Western tensions came to a head in Ukraine with Samuel Charap, a Russian/Eurasian expert from the RAND Corporation.

Galen also discusses how the Ukraine-Russia conflict is affecting American politics with FiveThirtyEight staffers and Amelia Thomson-Deveaux outlines how Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation could affect the Supreme Court.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.