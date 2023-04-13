Politics Podcast: Americans Are Feeling Better These Days

According to Gallup’s National Health and Well-Being Index, the negative emotional consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have subsided to a large degree. According to recent data, 17 percent of Americans said they were lonely “a lot of the day yesterday,” down from a pandemic high of 25 percent. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with director of the National Health and Well-Being Index Dan Witters to get an understanding of what American life satisfaction looks like today.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.