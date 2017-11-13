Politics Podcast: Alabama’s Senate Race

In the last week, several women have accused Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of making inappropriate advances toward them while they were teenagers. Two of those instances allegedly included forced sexual contact upon them. On this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, our team discusses how the accusations have affected a race that Republicans were expected to win handily.

The crew also assesses the disunity within the Democratic Party after a strong showing in the 2017 off-year elections.

