Emergency Podcast: Al Franken Is Accused Of Groping

The wave of sexual misconduct accusations has reached the U.S. Senate. On Thursday, radio news host Leeann Tweeden accused Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota of groping and kissing her without her consent while they were on a USO tour in the Middle East. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team discusses what the accusations say about the culture in Congress and how lawmakers have responded to them.

