Politics Podcast: About Those 2024 Polls …

Pollsters are already turning their attention to 2024, and they want to know if voters want a rematch between President Biden and former president Trump. Polls show that solid majorities of Americans overall — in the range of 60 to 70 percent — don’t want either President Biden or former President Trump to run in 2024. But, of course, presidential nominations are party affairs and Republicans and Democrats will have to decide that for themselves.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates whether 2024 primary polling can tell us anything this far out from any primaries. They also review the results of an unscientific poll conducted by FiveThirtyEight that asked readers when they think the seasons begin.

