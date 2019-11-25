Politics Podcast: A Very FiveThirtyEight Thanksgiving

After five days of testimony, the House’s public impeachment hearings are over for now. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team takes stock of what we learned and the effect of the hearings on public opinion.

Also, the crew digs into the data to see if there was a conclusive winner of last week’s Democratic debate (spoiler alert: there was).

Finally, the team plays a Thanksgiving-themed game in which they try to guess what the candidates in the Democratic primary are thankful for.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the "play" button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform.

