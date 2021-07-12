Politics Podcast: A Record Number Of Americans Are “Thriving.” But What Does That Mean?

The 2022 midterm elections will determine whether President Biden still has congressional backing during the final two years of his first term. Only twice since the Great Depression has a newly elected president’s party gained seats in the House in the midterms. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses which indicators are worth watching to get a sense for how the parties will perform in 2022. They also ask whether a recent Gallup poll reporting that a record number of Americans say they are “thriving” is a “good or bad use of polling.”

