Politics Podcast: A Good Election Night For Republicans

In this late-night edition of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the factors that contributed to Republican Glenn Youngkin’s win in the Virginia governor’s race. They also break down the governor’s race in New Jersey as well as other elections and ballot measures around the country.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

I don’t buy that U.S. political forces are aligned on climate change: Silver

Can you guess what Americans think about the Democrats’ spending bill?