Politics Podcast: A Big Moment For The Trump Presidency

This week’s FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast features a triple helping of our regular feature: “Good use of polling, or bad use of polling?” The crew also talks about what to expect from Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, which started on Monday, as well as how the American health care debate has changed over the past eight years.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.