Politics Podcast: 99 Trial Balloons

The Trump administration has made a habit of floating new policies in the press only to back away from them within days or even hours. Administration officials said that President Trump would sign an executive order withdrawing the U.S. from NAFTA, then Trump said that won’t happen anytime soon. The White House suggested it would tie Obamacare funding to funding for a border wall. That didn’t happen either. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast debates how to cover the president’s statements given this unpredictability.

FiveThirtyEight’s Ben Casselman also joins the podcast to make sense of Trump’s one page tax plan and the meagre GDP growth estimates from the first quarter of 2017. Lastly, a new report suggests automatic voter registration in Oregon was more effective at increasing youth turnout than expected.

